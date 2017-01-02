Reposing at St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin this (Monday) evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm with removal @ 6.45pm to St. James Church Killorglin arriving @ 7pm.  Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow Tuesday @ 10.30am  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

