Over half of the roads in Kerry are classified as being in severe structural distress according to a new report.

The report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission, which monitors the performance of Local Authorities, shows that more than 10,000 kilometres of Irish roads are affected.

It suggests around 10 billion euro would be needed to bring the roads system up to scratch.

The report shows 4% regional roads, 9% primary roads, 17% of the county’s secondary roads and 20% tertiary roads in Kerry are in severe structural distress.

Problems with the roads include large and deep potholes, disintegration and cracking across more than half of the road surface.

Earlier this year Kerry County Council said 970Km of non-national roads in the county were in need of repair, however due to funding cuts, just 190 Kilometres will be improved under the 2016-2018 restoration programme.

The report reveals that Offally has some of the worst roads in the country.

Conor Faughnan from the AA says county councils need to properly invest in local infrastructure.