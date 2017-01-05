Over €15,000 has now been raised through the 2016 Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day.

The fundraiser helps St Vincent de Paul to support families in need in Kerry.

Last year, St Vincent de Paul helped 60 families every week in the Tralee and North Kerry areas.

People across the county have so far raised over €15,000 through Radio Kerry’s Christmas Jumper Day.

It was the third year of the fundraiser which took place on December 9th; all money goes to St Vincent de Paul to supports families in need across the county.

Anyone yet to donate funds is asked to contact Radio Kerry.

Meanwhile St Vincent de Paul helped 60 families every week in the Tralee and North Kerry areas during 2016, with that figure rising significantly over the Christmas period.

Over €70,000 was spent helping those struggling with education costs during the year, and in excess of €50,000 was spent helping both individuals and families for whom there’s no sign of an economic recovery.

Spokesman Mark Hussey says the outlook for 2017 is that volunteers will be as busy as ever, with demands for financial help likely to continue rising.

Mr Hussey says the society couldn’t continue their work without the generosity of the people of Kerry, and without the revenue generated in their three Tralee shops.