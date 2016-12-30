The number of people on Kerry’s Live Register fell by a fifth in the first eleven months of 2016.

That’s according to the Central Statistics Office.

The Live Register in Kerry in 2016 began at 12,725 in January.

Eleven months later that figure had fallen by a fifth to 10,172.

When last November is compared to the same month in 2015 there were 13 per cent fewer people signing on in the county.

The figure generally followed a downward trend across the year with September having the lowest figure at 9,488 and January recording the highest.

Tralee’s social welfare office continues to have the highest numbers signing on.

