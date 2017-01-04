The number of patients on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry has increased by 45 per cent in a decade.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation which has published its annual statistics on trolleys from 2006 to 2016.

Last year, there were 1,664 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry that’s compared to 1,144 ten years previously. In 2009, there were 337 on trolleys.

Michael Dineen of the INMO says a large part of the problem is due to the number of beds that were taken out of the system in the past decade.

He’s been telling Radio Kerry News, there are other factors as well.

Mr Dineen says more funding is needed and not just for frontline services.