The National Parks and Wildlife Service is to be asked to address members of Kerry County Council regarding ongoing issues with wild deer.

The issue of a cull of wild deer was discussed by members of the local authority at the monthly meeting held in Milltown.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae claimed deer had been involved in 14 fatal accidents in Kerry in the past 30 years.

He said he understood the tourism benefit provided from having deer but the fact that they are a cause of accidents can no longer be ignored.

He called on the NPWS to take responsibility; it was agreed to invite a representative from the service to the next relevant SPC meeting.