North Kerry Victory For SenansBy radiokerrysport - 30th December 2016St.Senans have beaten Ballydonoghue in the semi-final of North Kerry Football's Jotty Holly Minor Division 1 Championship, sponsored by O'Connors Farm Supplies Duagh.They won by 1-12 to 1-9.