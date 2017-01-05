No submissions from Kerry have yet been made to the latest electoral constituency review with less than one week to the deadline. The Constituency Commission was established under section 5 of the Electoral Act 1997 to report in relation to the constituencies for Dáil and European Parliament elections. Kerry was changed from two three seat constituencies to a single 5 seat constituency under the last electoral boundary commission which made changes to cater for the reduced number of TD’s in the Dáil. Submissions are invited up to Tuesday 10th of January. The commission has so far received 64 submissions from members of the public as well as a number of TDs. The terms of reference of the commission instruct it to keep constituencies to 3, 4 or 5 seats and to maintain county boundaries as far as is practicable. The total number of members of Dáil Éireann cannot be fixed at less than one member per 30,000 of the population or at more than one member per 20,000 of the population. The commission will publish its report no later than three months after the CSO publishes the full details of the Census in March.

