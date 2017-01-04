A new poll claims Leo Varadkar could be Fine Gael’s secret weapon when it comes to beating Fianna Fáil.

A survey for today’s Irish Daily Mail found out how the party would perform under different leaders.

The research by ‘Ireland Thinks’ shows Fine Gael would get an extra 13 seats if the Social Protection Minister was in charge – Varadkar got them 36 percent support.

That’s compared to just 28 percent with Enda Kenny at the helm.

Other favourites to take over Frances Fitzgerald and Simon Coveney got 29 percent and 31 percent respectively.