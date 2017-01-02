The new Chief Superintendent for the Kerry garda division believes morale in the force has improved.

Strike action by the GRA and the AGSI was averted in November following a last-minute deal at the Labour Court, which recommended increased pay levels for gardaí and access to the Workplace Relations Commission.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, who began heading up the Kerry Division last month, says the re-opening of the training college in Templemore is also a very welcome move.

He says this and the Labour Court deal has had a great impact on the force.