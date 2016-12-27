A new Government scheme aimed at rejuvenating the centre of towns and villages, has the potential to completely transform Kerry.

That’s according to Cllr Michael Cahill, who’s welcomed the announcement of 12 million euro for the Town and Village Regeneration Scheme next year.

Rural Affairs Minister Heather Humphries says grants will be given to first time buyers and young families, to renovate vacant properties in the centre of towns and villages.

Cllr Cahill says the scheme has great potential for Kerry, where many towns and villages are over-run with

derelict buildings and ‘for sale’ signs.

He says that if people avail of the grants, it could potentially transform parts of the county: