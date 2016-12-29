N69 Listowel/Tarbert road reopens following earlier crashBy radiokerrynews - 29th December 2016The main N69 Listowel/Tarbert Rd has been reopened following an earlier crash.The crash involving two cars took place this afternoon before 2 o’clock near Lyon’s funeral home.Injuries are not thought to be serious at this time.RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NewsMan arrested in connection with abduction of Charles Brook Pickard NewsKerry County Council say dedicated walkway to former Liebig factory would cost over two million euro NewsIrish water records 750 repairs in Kerry in 2016 Follow Us66,413FansLike12,892FollowersFollowLatest articleMan arrested in connection with abduction of Charles Brook Pickard radiokerrynews - 29th December 2016 Gardai have arrested a man in his 60s in relation to the investigation into the abduction and disappearance of Charles Brook Pickard in 1991. The...Kerry County Council say dedicated walkway to former Liebig factory would cost over two... radiokerrynews - 29th December 2016 Kerry County Council says a dedicated walkway from Killorglin to the former Liebig factory would cost over two million euro. The issue was raised by...Irish water records 750 repairs in Kerry in 2016 radiokerrynews - 29th December 2016 Irish water has recorded 750 repairs this year in Kerry, 82 of which are described as significant bursts where customers were without water for...