Munster start the New Year top of the Pro12 after a 16-9 win at champions Connacht.

Connacht head coach Pat Lam says he is looking for reinforcements to deal with their ongoing injury crisis.

Connacht were without over 20 players due to injury, and Lam says they are hoping to recruit a number of players on short-term deals as a result.

Glasgow moved into the top four by beating struggling Treviso while Ulster dropped out of the play-off spots with a loss at Leinster.

Today there are two Welsh derbies in the Pro 12.

At 3 the Scarlets host the Cardiff Blues, and then at at 5.05 Newport Gwent Dragons take on the Ospreys.