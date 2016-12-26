Munster Against Leinster Today In Pro 12 By radiokerrysport - 26th December 2016 It’s first against second in the Pro 12 today, with leaders Munster hosting Leinster. There’s a 5.30 kick-off at Thomond Park. At 2.05 Cardiff Blues host Newport Gwent Dragons, before Edinburgh take on Glasgow from 4.05 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sport Christmas Racing Festivals Begin Today Sport Allardyce Back In Premier League Today Sport Sam Allardyce Is The New Crystal Palace Manager Follow Us66,373FansLike12,885FollowersFollow Latest article Just one baby born on Christmas Day at University Hospital Kerry radiokerrynews - 26th December 2016 Just one baby was born on Christmas Day at University Hospital Kerry. His mother gave birth yesterday evening. Mother and baby are doing well. Christmas messages from Bishop and Archdeacon of Kerry radiokerrynews - 25th December 2016 The Bishop of Kerry says the kindness and assistance of a friend or stranger can help those who find Christmas difficult. Bishop Ray Browne has... Girls dies after falling ill on flight diverted to Shannon radiokerrynews - 25th December 2016 A ten year old girl has died after falling ill on a transatlantic flight - which was diverted to Shannon airport. The Canadian girl was...