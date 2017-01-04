Soccer

Hull are looking for their third permanent boss in less than six months after sacking Mike Phelan.

The club are bottom of the Premier League following a winless run of nine matches.

Phelan was promoted from assistant to head coach after Steve Bruce resigned at the end of July.

His former team-mate, and current Stoke manager, Mark Hughes

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side showed resilience during last night’s 3-all draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium.

The Gunners were 3-0 down after 58 minutes thanks to goals from Daniels, Wilson and Fraser.

Sanchez, Perez and Giroud all scored late for the visitors to claim a dramatic result.

Wenger says his teams slow start was down to playing two games in a short space of time

Paul Clement will start his first full day in charge of Swansea on the back of a crucial 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

He joined first-team coach Alan Curtis – who was in charge for last night’s game – on the sidelines at Selhurst Park.

Mawson and Rangel with the goals for the Welsh side.

The result moves them within a point of safety.

Curtis says Clement’s presence did give them a bit of a lift

Palace are just one point above the relegation zone following the defeat and new manager Sam Allardyce has some regrets.

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri insists he’s not fearing for his job, after yet another Premier League defeat.

His side went down 2-nil at Stoke to make it seven losses in 10 Premier League matches.

But speaking through a translator Mazzarri says nothing’s changed for him as a result.

Tonight leaders Chelsea can go 8 points clear with a win away to fifth placed Spurs.

A win for Tottenham will see them leapfrog Arsenal in the table.

Local Soccer

Last night in the Denny U17 League

Killarney Celtic defeated Mastergeeha 6-1.

Dara Fleming and Patrick Darcy scored 2 each while Evan Lyne , Mark Cooper finished the scoring for Killarney Celtic.

Cian Fahey was the scorer of Mastergeehas only goal.

Rugby

Connacht coach Pat Lam says the IRFU blocked his son Mitch playing for the province for free.

The Pro 12 champions are in the midst of an injury crisis and Lam says his son who’s played for the Connacht Eagles was not allowed join the senior squad as cover.

Squads are only allowed a certain number of foreign players.

Jack Carty, Marnitz Boshoff, Craig Ronaldson and Shane O’Leary are all out injured at the moment.

In further bad news for the Western side Kerry man Ultan Dillane will be out for around 5 weeks with an ankle injury.

Local Basketball:

One game took place last night

It was in the Girls U18 Div 1 Cup: Where Cahersiveen defeated TK Cougars by single point on a scoreline of 42 to 41.

Horse Racing

All racing today is cross-channel, Hereford where the going is good to soft, is off at 12:55.

Lingfield Park where the going is standard get underway at 1: 10.

And the first at Newcastle where the going is standard gets underway at 1:35.