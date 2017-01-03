Darts

World number 1 Michael van Gerwen has won his second William Hill World Darts Championship.

He defeated former World Champion Gary Anderson 7-3 as he looked to make it three world titles in a row.

With the details here is Dan Dawson

Soccer

The festive season continues in the Premier League today with three games down for decision.

Arsenal can go third with a win away to Bournemouth tonight.

Jack Wilshere can’t play for the hosts as part of his loan agreement.

In the night’s other action Swansea could climb off the bottom with a win at Crystal Palace while 15th placed Stoke host 12th placed Watford.

Ahead of Swansea’s game it’s reported that Paul Clement will be named as their new manager.

The Bayern Munich assistant would succeed sacked manager Bob Bradley on what’s believed to be a two-and-a-half-year contract.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says referee Mike Dean was wrong to send off Sofiane Feghouli just 15 minutes into their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at the London Stadium.

It wasn’t the only poor call against the Hammers as Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked offside when he scored the Reds second.

Former Ireland forward Niall Quinn called referee Dean’s decision “disgraceful” and “rank-bad”.

Former England captain Alan Shearer also criticised him on Twitter.

Bilic says the red card could easily have been given the other way

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refused to be drawn on the incident immediately after the game.

Sports Star for December Nominations

The nominations for the Randles Brothers sports star of the month for December have been revealed:

Matt Slattery:

Who is a Killarney native and cyclist, represented Velo Revolution, as he won the Munster Cyclo Cross League and Munster Cyclo Cross Championships.

Ryan Leonard:

Is a basketballer for Tralee Warriors. He was MVP in the St Mary’s Blitz and a vital player in their Super League wins.

And Jack Kennedy:

The Dingle man claimed his 100th win and his first Grade One win in Leopardstown in the Christmas festival.

Horse Racing

All racing today is cross-channel, with Musselburgh where the going is good, is away at 12:30.

Bangor-On-Dee where the chase is soft and the hurdle is good to soft is off at 1: 15.

And the first at Newcastle where the going is standard gets underway at 2:10.