Rugby

Round 12 of the Guinness PRO12 finished up yesterday with two Welsh derbies.

The Scarlets beat Cardiff 15-10 to move above Ulster into 4th place in the table, while the Ospreys defeated Newport Gwent Dragons 10-nil to move into second place, two points behind Munster.

Soccer

The festive season continues in the Premier League today with six Bank Holiday games down for decision.

The action starts at 12.30 on Tyneside when Middlesbrough, who fell to a late defeat to Man United on Saturday, take on champions Leicester.

Four more games kick off at 3pm.

Horse Racing

Kerry jockey Bryan Cooper is set to miss the first two months of 2017 after suffering an injury at Punchestown yesterday.

The 24-year-old was unseated from Arkwrisht in the opening Beginner’s Chase and was taken to hospital.

It was initially believed that Cooper’s injury wasn’t serious, but he has since announced that he has fractured his pelvis.

All racing today is cross-channel, with Southwell away at ten-past-twelve, and Ayr off at twelve-thirty, while the first in Plumpton gets underway a twelve-fifty.

Darts

The final of the 2017 P-D-C World Darts Championship takes place this evening.

Reigning champion, Gary Anderson, and world number one, Michael van Gerwen, do battle at the Alexandra Palace in London.