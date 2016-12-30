St. Mary’s are on day five of the 47th annual Christmas blitz, with Finals already underway.

The senior women’s final, which will be played 6.40, is an all Cork affair as Brunnell take on Fr. Matthews.

All finals will take place in Castleisland community centre.

Dingle Bay Rovers and Fenit Samphires have drawn 3 all in Denny Premier A.

There’s an 11.30 kick-off in Denny Premier B as Killorglin entertain Skeliga.

A friendly this evening has Kerry’s Oscar Traynor panel taking on Kerry Youths in Mounthawk Park at 7.30.

There are two games at 2 o’clock today in the Denny U17 League.

Killarney Athletic welcome Tralee Dynamos while Listowel Celtic A will be home to St Brendans Park.

Leeds are up to fourth in the Championship table after a 1-all draw at Aston Villa.

Bottom club Rotherham are now 10 points from safety after losing 2-1 at home to Burton.

Victor Lindelof’s proposed move to Manchester United could be back on the agenda after he was left out of the Benfica squad for a league tie last night.

The defender has been tipped to join the Red Devils next month for a fee of around 40 million euro.

Reports this week suggested that Jose Mourinho had cooled his interest in the player due to the form of Marcus Rojo and Phil Jones.

The starting line-ups for tomorrow’s Irish derbies in the Guinness PRO12 will be announced later today.

Jonathan Sexton is in contention to return to the playing field for the first time in over a month after he returned to training with Leinster this week.

They’ll play an Ulster side who are expected to recall Andrew Trimble after he missed their win over Connacht last week.

Connacht meanwhile are facing into a major injury crisis with four more players rated as doubtful for tomorrow’s game with Munster.

There are question marks over Ultan Dillane, John Muldoon, Danie Poolman and Finlay Bealham.

The Reds will be without Darren Sweetnam and Andrew Conway after they picked up injuries in the Stephen’s Day clash with Leinster.

Ahead of that tie, director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has rejected suggestions that the province were given special treatment over the availability of Jaco Taute.

The South African’s short-term contract expires on New Years Day, but the centre is on the verge of signing a new deal which keeps him at Thomond Park until the end of the season.

Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney is through to the quarter-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship for the first time in his career.

The 30 year old from Derry won an occasionally bad-tempered game with former Lakeside World Champion Mark Webster 4-3 in the third round at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Among the other winners on the day were 16-time World Champion Phil “The Power” Taylor and odds-on favourite for the title Michael van Gerwen.

All four quarter-finals are played today, with Gurney facing van Gerwen, and Gary Anderson continuing the defence of his title against 4-time major finalist Dave Chisnall.

Ronda Rousey returns to the UFC late tonight when she fights for the Women’s Bantamweight title at UFC 207.

Rousey hasn’t featured in the octagon since her shock defeat to Holly Holm 13 months ago.

She meets Amanda Nunes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Today’s race meeting at Haydock has been cancelled due to a frozen track.