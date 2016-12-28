Soccer

Liverpool are six points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea this morning – after a 4-1 win over Stoke put them back into second place.

It means Jurgen Klopp’s side jump ahead of Manchester City, who they play on New Year’s Eve.

Daniel Sturridge scored his first goal of the season after coming on as a substitute at Anfield.

His manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed with his contribution from the bench.

Ryan Giggs is among the early favourites to take over at Swansea following the sacking of American Bob Bradley.

Bradley was in charge for just 11 games at the Premier League club – losing seven of those, including a 4-1 St Stephen’s Day loss at home to West Ham.

Coursing

Switching sports now, and there’s coursing action today in Abbey Feale from 11:30.

We’ll have updates from James O’Connor throughout the afternoon.

Basketball

The first three mens’ finals of the St Mary’s annual basketball blitz took place last evening.

Vixens were winners in Division 3, Division 4 honours went to Splash Brothers and Ballymac North claimed the Division 5 title.

Today’s line-up includes the premier mens’ section which will be run off throughout the day.

The first of these games sees locals Keane’s Supervalu meet BFG Neptune at 12.30.

Darts

14-time title-holder Phil Taylor has made it through to the last 16 of the World Darts Championship, while World number one Michael van Gerwen got through a tough encounter with Cristo Reyes 4-2.

Among tonight’s matches, defending champion Gary Anderson takes on Benito van de Pas, and two-time winner Adrian Lewis faces Raymond van Barneveld.

Horse Racing

The Lexus Chase is the big race on Day 3 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival this afternoon.

Two-time John Durkan Memorial Chase winner ‘Djakadam’ goes up against the likes of ‘Valseur Lido’ for Henry De Bromhead, and the Gordon Elliot-trained ‘Outlander’.

Former Gold Cup winner ‘Lord Windermere’ and RSA Chase winner ‘Don Poli’ are also in the field.

That goes to post at 3pm while the first of the day is off at 12.15.

There’s also racing in Limerick where the first of a seven-race card gets underway at midday.