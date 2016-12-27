Leaders Munster have extended their lead at the top of the PRO12 table – after beating nearest challengers Leinster 29-17.

The Munster tries came from Simon Zebo, Ronan O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander.

Zane Kirchner and Richardt Strauss touched down for Leinster either side of half-time.

The Pro 12 derbies continue today with the meeting of Welsh rivals Scarlets and the Ospreys at 3.

Chelsea have a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League this morning.

They made it 12-straight wins with a 3-nil victory over Bournemouth.

Manchester City are second thanks to a 3-nil win over bottom side Hull – but Liverpool can overtake them later and cut Chelsea’s lead to six points.

In the Championship, front runners Newcastle failed to extend their lead at the top of the table – and could lose first place by the end of the day. They are one point ahead of Brighton after losing 1-nil to Sheffield Wednesday.

Brighton host QPR in a lunchtime kick-off today.

Two of the biggest draws are in action at the P-D-C World Darts Championship later.

14-time winner Phil Taylor and current world number one Michael van Gerwen are both playing second round matches.

The event resumes after a three-day break for Christmas.

There’s racing cross-channel today at Chepstow, Kempton, Wetherby and Wolverhampton.

Here at home, a 7-race cards gets underway in Limerick at midday, where the going is heavy.

While racing in Leopardstown gets underway at 12:15, with the track yielding to soft.