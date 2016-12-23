SOCCER

Sam Allardyce is due to meet with representatives of Crystal Palace today.

The former England and Sunderland boss is the front runner to replace Alan Pardew, who was sacked yesterday after nearly two-years in charge.

Recently-sacked Birmingham manager Gary Rowett is another of the names in the frame to take the hot-seat at Selhurst Park.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says he’s getting increasingly concerned about James McCarthy’s frequent injuries.

The midfielder will be missing for up to three weeks with a hamstring problem.

He’s already had groin surgery this season, and tore his hamstring in October.

Koeman says regular injuries are an issue………………..

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes they’ll find it hard to catch Premier League leaders Chelsea – because of his former club’s defensive approach.

United are 13 points behind the Londoners.

Mourinho was often criticised for being too defensive in his two spells in charge of Chelsea.

But it hasn’t stopped the United boss saying similar things about them………….

BASKETBALL

Last evening in Boys U16 Div 1 Cup: St Marys beat KCYMS 44 – 33.

DARTS

Former Lakeside world champion Yella Klar-sen has set-up a second round clash with Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan at the William Hill World Darts Championship.

From London’s Alexandra Palace, Dan Dawson reports……………..