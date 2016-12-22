DARTS

Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney will face Premier League star Robert Thornton in the last 32 of the William Hill World Darts Championship, after the Scotsman won through his opening match last night.

From London’s Alexandra Palace, Dan Dawson reports……………..

RUGBY

Ulster and Connacht will name their teams today for Friday nights derby match at Kingspan stadium.

Les Kiss’s side are 5th in the table while Pat Lams men are 8th.

Irish Times rugby correspondent Gerry Thornley says Connacht have recovered well from the recent announcement that Lam will leave at the end of the season……….