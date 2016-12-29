Bryan Cooper has ridden to victory in the second of the two Grade One races in Leopardstown this afternoon.

The Tralee man was aboard Petit Mouchoir in the Ryanair Hurdle for Henry De Bromhead.

The 6-to-1 winner finished ahead of pre-race favourite, Nichols Canyon, in the 2:30.

Meanwhile, it has been a great Christmas for Willie Mullins with the champion handler winning 22 races so far.

The Mullins trained 1/3 favourite Let’s Dance won the Willis Towers Watson E.B.F Mares Hurdle while 4/9 favourite Battleford claimed the Guinness Maiden Hurdle on the final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

Courtncatcher won the first race of the day, the Martinstown Opportunity Handicap Chase, at 12/1.