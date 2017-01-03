A second property survey released today says increases in house prices in Kerry were modest.

MyHome.ie says the average asking price for homes in Kerry is €170,000; that’s up three per cent in a year.

In the final quarter of 2016 the average price for a three-bed semi-detached house in the county was €135,000, a quarterly increase of almost four per cent.

However, there was a decrease of over four per cent on the asking price of a four-bed semi at €142,500.