Mass for Michael O’Connor will take place tomorrow (Monday) in St. Mary’s Church, Dingle @ 11 o’clock. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in The Church of St. Thérese, Mount Merrion, Dublin @ 10 o’clock. Private cremation will follow. Donations in Lieu of flowers, if desired, to SAGE, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.