Mass for Michael O’Connor will take place tomorrow (Monday) in St. Mary’s Church, Dingle @ 11 o’clock.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in The Church of St. Thérese, Mount Merrion, Dublin @ 10 o’clock.  Private cremation will follow.  Donations in Lieu of flowers, if desired, to SAGE,  c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

