Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm to 5:30pm. Removal at 5:30pm on Tuesday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Annascaul. requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery.
