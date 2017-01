Eamon Fitzmaurice has welcomed the decision this season to carry over the changes made to the McGrath Cup last year.

The competition has two groups of three teams. The top team in each group will contend

the final.

Kerry, Cork and Tipperary make up Group A while Group B contains Limerick ,Clare and Waterford.

Advertisement

With these changes, Fitzmaurice says the tournament is more attractive, from a county’s perspective