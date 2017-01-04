Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday morning to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge for requiem mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge.
Maureen Mc Loughlin née Manning, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyferriter.
