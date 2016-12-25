Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Monday (Dec 26th) from 3pm – 5pm followed by removal at 5pm to Our Lady & St., Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Maureen Brosnan (Nee Molyneaux), Knockaclogher, Ballyroe & formerly of Leam, Kilflynn.
