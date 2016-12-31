Reposing at her daughter Jacqueline’s Home, Tullyglass, Glin, tomorrow (Sunday) from 4pm – 8pm.  Removal from Jacqueline’s home on Monday to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Glin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR