reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 1.30 to 3pm. Removal at 3pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Drinagh, Co. Cork arriving at 6pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital
Mary Walsh nee Harrington, Cnoc Mhuire, Drinagh, Co. Cork and formerly of West End, Castletownbere
Byreceptionradiokerry
-
Latest Article
Kerry County Council say dedicated walkway to former Liebig factory would cost over two...
Kerry County Council says a dedicated walkway from Killorglin to the former Liebig factory would cost over two million euro. The issue was raised by...
Irish water records 750 repairs in Kerry in 2016
Irish water has recorded 750 repairs this year in Kerry, 82 of which are described as significant bursts where customers were without water for...
Plans to upgrade power links from Kerry to Cork
EirGrid is applying to Kerry County Council for permission to upgrade a section of power line from Kerry to Cork. The section of line runs...