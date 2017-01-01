Reposing on Monday from 4:30pm in Fitzpatrick’s funeral Home, Caherciveen – followed by removal at 6pm to the Sacred Heart Church, The Glen arriving at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, The Glen.
Mary O’ Sullivan (née O’ Shea), Ashborough Lodge, Milltown & late of Seaview, Rathkierin, The Glen.
