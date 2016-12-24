reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Requiem mass in St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial in New Rath Cemetery.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Article
West Kerry singer lends her voice to song for Syria
A West Kerry singer and musician has lent her voice to a song for Aleppo. Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh from Dún Chaoin provides lead vocals on...
Positive hotel trading figures being echoed in Kerry
The positive figures reported in the Irish Hotel Federations quarter four survey are being echoed in Kerry. The survey reveals a 66% increase in Christmas...
Star Wars success could see franchise return to Kerry
It's unclear whether or not Star Wars will return to Kerry. Star Wars Rogue One has just been released in cinemas, while Episode VIII -...