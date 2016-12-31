Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine, tomorrow (Sunday) evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kerry-Cork Health Link Bus.
Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads
Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads. The Irish Independent reveals that an analysis of Road Safety Authority figures reveal that between...
361 Kerry farmers enrolled in agri-environment options scheme
There are 361 Kerry farmers enrolled in the agri-environment options scheme or AEOS. They're among 4,500 nationwide whose contracts will end in 2018, according to...
Kerry act to headline Dublin New Year’s Eve celebrations
A Kerry act is set to headline Dublin's New Year's Eve celebrations. Dingle five-piece Walking On Cars will star as the main attraction tonight at...