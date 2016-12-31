A man who was arrested in connection with the abduction and disappearance of Charles Brook Picard has been released without charge.

Mr Pickard was abducted and driven away in his van by five men from the White Strand at Castlecove, on 26th April 1991.

Less than a month later his van was found burned out in Shronaloughnane Forest, 27 miles from where he was abducted.

On Wednesday, a man in his 60s was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the abduction and disappearance of Mr Pickard.

He was released yesterday evening and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.