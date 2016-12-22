A major grant announced today for Kerry Airport will be used to bridge a funding gap.

Over half a million euro was allocated to the Farranfore facility as part of a €2.77 million announcement by the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross.

It’s from the Regional Airports Programme 2015 to 2019, which supports regional airports with both capital and operational grants.

Financial Controller at Kerry Airport, Basil Sheerin says the money will be used to support the loss-making part of the facility which would otherwise be hard to fund – that is essential services like air traffic control, fire service, and security.