Ladies Gaelic Games

The first Kerry Ladies Football county board meeting of 2017 will take place at Austin Stacks Connolly Park clubhouse on Thursday night 5th January at 8pm.

Soccer

Hull could announce the appointment of Marco Silva as their new head coach later today.

Silva has previously coached Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos.

Meanwhile, Everton could be without midfielder Yannick Bolasie for up to a year because of a knee problem.

The winger suffered the injury in December – but it’s feared his recovery will take longer than expected.

***

Burnley’s Joey Barton has until this evening to contest a Football Association misconduct charge.

It’s claimed he broke rules on gambling by placing over 12-hundred bets on matches over a 10-year period.

Footballers aren’t allowed to bet on the sport whatsoever.