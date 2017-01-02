Liverpool missed the chance to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League to three points by conceding a late equaliser in a 2-all draw at Sunderland.

Manchester City won 2-1 against Burnley, despite Fernandinho’s (pron: FER-NAN-DEEN-YO’s) early red card.

West Brom turned a half-time deficit around to beat Hull 3-1, while Everton were 3-nil winners over Southampton.

In the tea time game, Manchester United are chasing a sixth straight top-flight victory with a trip to West Ham.

Advertisement

In the day’s early match, it ended nil-nil between champions Leicester and Middlesbrough.