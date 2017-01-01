Chelsea begin 2017 with their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League intact.

Antonio Conte’s side equalled Arsenal’s competition record of 13 straight wins by beating Stoke.

Second placed Liverpool won the battle of the title contenders – with a 1-nil victory over Manchester City.

The 2017 calendar year in the Premier League kicks off later today with two games down for decision.

First up at 1.30 Tottenham travel to Watford, with Mauricio Pochettino hoping to see his side continue their impressive run of form.

Spurs were 4-1 away to Southampton mid-week, while Watford were held at home to Crystal Palace on Stephen’s Day.

Kick off at Vicarage Road is at 1.30.

Then at 4 Sam Allardyce brings his Crystal Palace to the Emirates to face Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger’s side need a win to keep the pressure on runaway leaders Chelsea who claimed their 13th straight league win yesterday.

Swansea will reportedly appoint Paul Clement as their new manager.

The Premier League’s bottom side are expected to turn to the Bayern Munich assistant to replace the sacked Bob Bradley.

Clement managed Derby last season and was dismissed after eight months in charge in February with the club fifth in the Championship.

Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts believes Chris Coleman will see out the remainder of his contract with the national team.

The former Fulham boss was an early favourite for the Swansea job, but the Premier League side look set to appoint Paul Clement instead.

Roberts says Coleman still has ambitions of leading Wales at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Wales’s next game in the qualifiers is the crucial clash against the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva in March.