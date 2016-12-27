Liverpool can narrow the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to six points with a win over Stoke this evening.

Victory would take them back above second-placed Manchester City.

Manager Jurgen Klopp says – while Chelsea are probably favourites for the title – they can still be caught.

[audio_player src=”http://media.radiokerry.ie/mediamanager/embed/audio/66471/medium/”]

Stoke are looking to end a run of three Premier League games without a win.

Their Manager Mark Hughes says his side will have to be at their best defensively to stop their title-chasing opponents.

[audio_player src=”http://media.radiokerry.ie/mediamanager/embed/audio/66472/medium/”]

Kick off at Anfield is at 5.15.