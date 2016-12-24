Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on  Monday (Dec 26th) from 5pm followed by removal @ 7pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am.  Funeral afterwards to Springmount Cemetery.  Family flowers only please; donations if desired to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

