A Killarney man with a serious alcohol problem has been ordered to leave the county.

36-year-old Rory O’Neill of Muckross Road, Killarney was before Tralee District Court for stealing a hand sanitiser, which has a high alcohol content, from University Hospital Kerry.

Rory O’Neill initially appeared before last week’s sitting of Tralee District Court, where the court was told that on being released from University Hospital Kerry on the 14th of December, he stole an alcohol hand sanitiser and drank half of it.

Gardaí arrested him on the main road in Rathass, Tralee after motorists reported him swaying out in front of vehicles.

He appeared again before Tralee District Court this week, where his solicitor Padraig O’Connell said Mr O’Neill’s father was in court and was willing to take him to the Cuan Mhuire in Bruree, Co Limerick, where a place had been secured to treat his acute alcoholism.

Judge James O’Connor remanded him to the January of 25th sitting of Tralee District Court on condition he stay out of Kerry until then.