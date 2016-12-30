A Kilflynn man has been given until April to pay €2,500 compensation to a man he assaulted after coming home from the pub.

41-year-old father of two Mike Ryan of Upper Tullig, Kilflynn has already paid €1,500 to the victim Brian Mulvihill.

Mary Mullins reports.

At a previous Tralee District Court sitting, father of two Mike Ryan of Upper Tullig, Kilflynn apologised for the incident, but claims he’s owned over €5,000 for work he carried out for the victim Brian Mulvihill, something that’s not accepted.

The two men had been childhood friends but had been drinking when the incident happened on the 18th of January.

When they got out of a taxi at Brian Mulvihill’s house at Stack’s Mountain, Kilflynn, it’s alleged Mr Ryan pushed Mr Mulvihill against a car and broke a car window; the victim, in his late 60s, received cuts.

Mr Ryan, who’s a small plant hire operator, has paid €200 for damage caused to the car.

Judge James O’Connor ordered Mike Ryan to pay €4,000 in compensation; he’s now paid €1,500, and the case has been adjourned until the 19th of April for the remaining €2,500 to be paid.