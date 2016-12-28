Killarney gardaí say their investigation into the disappearance of a man more than a quarter of a century ago remains ongoing.

43-year-old Charles Brooke Pickard hasn’t been seen since April 26th, 1991 when he was bundled into his van by a group of men at White Strand, Castlecove.



Last September, gardaí and the army carried out an extensive search in Doirín na Gaoithe, Bealach Oisín near Waterville for his remains before calling off the search.

Killarney Garda Superintendent, Flor Murphy, says the investigation remains ongoing.