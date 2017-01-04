reposing at Falconers Funeral Home, Riverstown, Tramore on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Requiem mass in Killea Church, Dunmore East on Friday at 12.30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Waterford Hospice.
Kevin Casey, Airfield Point, Dunmore East and formerly of Glenflesk, Co. Kerry
