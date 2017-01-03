The nominees for Sports Star of the Month for December are:

Matt Slattery

The Killarney man, riding for Velo Revolution, won the Munster Cyclo Cross League and Munster Cyclo Cross Championships.

Ryan Leonard

The Tralee Warriors Basketballer was MVP in the St Mary’s Blitz and a vital player in their Super League wins.

Jack Kennedy

The Dingle man claimed his 100th win and his first Grade One win in Leopardstown Christmas festival.

Advertisement

Voting

Call 066 7123666 to register your vote (7.30 to 5.30pm daily)

Vote on line using the form below

Vote via the Radio Kerry Facebook Page Poll

Who is your Kerry Sports Star for the month of December? Matt Slattery Ryan Leonard Jack Kennedy



As usual the monthly winner will be profiled on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk and featured on the Radio Kerry Website http://www.radiokerry.ie/sportsstar/ In March 2017 an event will be held at Randles Dromhall Hotel in Killarney to honour all the winners of the previous 12 months at which the Radio Kerry Sports Star of the Year will be announced.

The Radio Kerry Randles Bros Kerry Sports Star of the Month Award is taking a new twist for 2016 where we invite you the listener to cast your vote. Every month you can cast your vote for who you think is the most deserving of the award from a list of 3 nominees.

The listener vote will count for 50% of the vote and a vote from a selected panel will make up the other 50%.