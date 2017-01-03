The Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge has accompanied women to court on 4,500 occasions since in established in 1996.

The service which supports women who are victims of domestic violence is again calling for Kerry courthouses to be made more suitable for modern needs.

Last January (2016) the general manager of Adapt Anna Maria Foley said domestic violence victims often have to wait in the main court in Tralee and outside in the atrium for hours.

Team leader with Adapt, Emma O’Mahony says discretion is very important in cases of domestic violence: