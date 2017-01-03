A Kerry TD says thousands of drivers are unaware they may not be insured.

Fianna Fail’s John Brassil is calling for clarity from the insurance industry on the matter of penalty points and when they must be declared to them.

Deputy Brassil says a number of constituents have contacted him about concerns over the validity of their policies.

The TD says some insurers expect drivers to inform them as soon as they get penalty points rather than waiting until their renewal.

By the end of September, almost 145,000 drivers across the country had received penalty points this year.

Deputy Brassil says many of those may not be aware they need to inform their insurers: