The Kerry Senior Footballers will train for the first time in 2017 tonight.

That’s ahead of their Mc Grath Cup opener with Tipperary on Sunday.

But with the possibility of having just two training sessions before the game, the under 21’s will line out against Tipperary.

Manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice said if they returned to training earlier, it could have been counterproductive.

Fitzmaurice also stated that his side will be taking the competition seriously. A place in the McGrath Cup Final would serve as great preparation before the National League.