2016 was a busy year for the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

The team dealt with some very serious incidents, with poor weather conditions a factor in a number of call-outs.

Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 41 calls for assistance in 2016.

They assisted 40 people last year and there were two fatalities on the mountains.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team’s 35 members put in over 1,771 rescue hours and over 1,390 training hours.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team wishes to remind the public mountains can be treacherous if proper care isn’t taken.

They’re advising people to prepare and plan, wear suitable clothing and footwear, carry food and drink, utilise the correct equipment, check the forecast and keep an eye on changing weather conditions.